Dax Harwood Says WWE 'Completely Mishandled' The Revival vs. Usos Feud

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

There are many ways in which WWE failed to properly showcase The Revival, and All Elite Wrestling star Dax Harwood may have hit on the biggest.

Harwood and tag partner Cash Wheeler answered fan questions during an Instagram Live session Wednesday. The first question was whether they had a tag team in WWE they wished they had worked with.

"I think we got to work with everyone we wanted to, but I think the feud that we had with The Usos was completely mishandled," Harwood said (via Pro Wrestling Sheet's Daniel Trainor):

"That match and that feud could have done so much for tag team wrestling in the WWE, but it never came to fruition. Those were two guys that testing our skills against would have been magical. There was a lot of magic made on the live events and even some of the Raws. If you go back and look at some of those Raws from June of 2019, we had some barn burners with The Usos. But they'll be forgotten because they were never a marquee matchup."

Pitting The Revival against The Usos should've been pretty straightforward.

Jimmy and Jey Uso had a compelling long-term storyline with The New Day in which the focus was on the action in the ring. Together, the groups delivered a series of excellent matches. They made tag team wrestling important, if only for a brief time.

The Revival, on the other hand, were saddled with comedy segments that didn't help anybody. WWE's creative team apparently thought fans needed to see Wheeler shaving Harwood's back in the shower.

There was also the time The Usos placed "Usey Hot" in The Revival's trunks.

WWE released Harwood and Wheeler on April 10, and the pair made their AEW debut during the May 27 edition of AEW Dynamite. Wheeler said they were excited to join the promotion to set up a match with The Young Bucks down the road.

Hopefully the jokes were left behind in WWE.