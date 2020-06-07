Cash Wheeler on FTR's AEW Contract Status: We Have an 'Almost Handshake Deal'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 28: The Revival,Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson enter the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 28, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

While they've made their on-screen debuts for All Elite Wrestling, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood apparently aren't yet signed with the promotion.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience (h/t 411 Mania's Jeffrey Harris), Wheeler said FTR is content to work with AEW without a formal deal for the time being because it expedites a matchup with The Young Bucks.

"We’re negotiating still [with AEW]," Wheeler said. "We have a short-term almost handshake deal because we want to get this done finally because it's been talked about for so many years. So, we're not under any long-term obligation to anybody. So, that's a nice little caveat for ya."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

