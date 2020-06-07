Cash Wheeler on FTR's AEW Contract Status: We Have an 'Almost Handshake Deal'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

While they've made their on-screen debuts for All Elite Wrestling, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood apparently aren't yet signed with the promotion.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience (h/t 411 Mania's Jeffrey Harris), Wheeler said FTR is content to work with AEW without a formal deal for the time being because it expedites a matchup with The Young Bucks.

"We’re negotiating still [with AEW]," Wheeler said. "We have a short-term almost handshake deal because we want to get this done finally because it's been talked about for so many years. So, we're not under any long-term obligation to anybody. So, that's a nice little caveat for ya."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.