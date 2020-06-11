MLS Is Back Tournament Groups Revealed in Draw Ahead of July 8 Restart

John Raoux/Associated Press

The draw for the MLS is Back Tournament saw the 26 teams separated into six groups Thursday:

The tournament will begin on July 8 with all 54 matches taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Each team will play three games in the group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout stage. The four best third-place teams will also advance to the round of 16, which will begin July 25.

Though Group A has six teams instead of four, each squad still only has three matches as previously determined by the positioning before the draw.

Florida teams Orlando City and Inter Miami FC will compete in the opening match of the tournament.

The final is scheduled for Aug. 11.

The 2020 MLS season had only just begun when it was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, with each team playing just two matches to that point. This tournament allows each team to return to action within a controlled environment, limiting travel and reducing risk for infection.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The group stage matches will also count for points toward the regular-season standings once the 2020 season resumes in full.

Additionally, the winning team will earn the league's spot in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021. Players are also fighting for their share of a $1.1 million bonus prize pool handed out to the top teams.

MLS announced safety protocols for the event, which includes testing for players and practicing social distancing off the field when possible. High-risk personnel will also not be permitted to participate unless cleared by medical personnel.