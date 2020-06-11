Syracuse's Dino Babers: Players Brought Me to Tears, Inspired Racism Statement

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Recent discussions with his players led Syracuse head coach Dino Babers to issue a formal statement on the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and racial injustice across the country.

Babers posted the statement on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "I understand the disappointment expressed by members of the Syracuse Football Family and the Orange community for my delay in speaking out":

He explained the impact of a call he had with Syracuse players who wanted him to speak up.

"How important it was for them for me to get out there and say something, it brought me to tears," Babers said, per ESPN's David M. Hale. "It's hard to let family down."

The killings of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery have served as a tipping point for Americans who previously raised concerns about police brutality and systemic racism. Demonstrations have sprung up across the country to demand meaningful reforms.

Babers said the development has provided him with a level of optimism about the future: "Our generation didn't get it done. We got it moving but we didn't get it done. But this generation, the young people, with the older generation now on top of all that energy, they've got a chance to get it done. I'm excited about what they could do, and I'm with them."

With social activism becoming more prevalent, college athletes have shown a better understanding of the power they can collectively wield.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Iowa placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave after former players recounted racist remarks they said he had made in the past. Doyle denied the allegations.

The problems extend beyond Doyle, with USA Today's Dan Wolken writing that almost 50 Hawkeyes players "have come forward to describe a program that left them feeling bullied, belittled and stripped of their identity by an unreasonable demand to conform."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney also posted a nearly 14-minute statement to address a number of allegations of racism that had arisen around the program. Most notably, former player Kanyon Tuttle had said a Tigers assistant coach kept his job despite using the N-word in front of the players.

Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman confirmed he said the racist slur but that it wasn't directed at any specific players.

On June 4, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell issued an apology for mischaracterizing the level of outreach he had made to Seminoles players to speak about the ongoing situation:

Norvell initially told The Athletic's Tashan Reed he spoke with each player individually. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson disputed that narrative and added "me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice."

Wilson followed up to say he and his teammates were encouraged after holding a meeting with Norvell to resolve the matter.