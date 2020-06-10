Reggie Bush on Vacated Heisman Trophy: 'Would Be a Lie' to Say I Don't Want It

FRANK FRANKLIN II/Associated Press

Former USC running back Reggie Bush said he'd like his 2005 Heisman Trophy, which was vacated and returned to the Heisman Trophy Trust in 2010 amid an improper benefits scandal, restored after his 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation from the Trojans ended Wednesday.

"To say I don't want it back would be a lie," Bush said during an appearance on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

USC's announcement of Bush's clearance to rejoin the "Trojan Family" confirmed it wouldn't impact the NCAA's initial ruling, which vacated the program's victories from the 2004 and 2005 seasons (including the 2004 national title) and his stats from those years, along with taking away his Heisman.

Athletic director Mike Bohn released a statement about Bush's impact on the USC community:

"When I was hired to represent the Trojan Family as the Director of Athletics, I committed to listening and learning before leading. Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere. I've enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I'm pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I'm confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes."

Bush recorded 2,218 yards from scrimmage, 672 return yards and 19 total touchdowns across 13 appearances during the 2005 season with the Trojans.

He crushed the competition, led by Texas quarterback Vince Young, USC teammate Matt Leinart and Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, in the Heisman voting.

When the California native returned the trophy in 2010, he released a statement about his desire to help the Trust educate future student-athletes who chased college football's top individual honor:

"For the rest of my days, I will continue to strive to demonstrate through my actions and words that I was deserving of the confidence placed in me by the Heisman Trophy Trust. I would like to begin in this effort by turning a negative situation into a positive one by working with the Trustees to establish an educational program which will assist student-athletes and their families avoid some of the mistakes that I made. I am determined to view this event as an opportunity to help others and to advance the values and mission of the Heisman Trophy Trust."

Bush, one of the most dynamic college playmakers of his generation, went on to enjoy an 11-year pro career with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills after being selected second overall in the 2006 NFL draft.

Now 35, he works as a football analyst for Fox Sports.