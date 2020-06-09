Lakers' LeBron James Asks If Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' amid Primary

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James continued to speak out on political issues Tuesday, this time questioning the voting process:

The discussion occurs as Georgia deals with long lines and malfunctioning equipment during Tuesday's primary election, according to Dianne Gallagher, Paul P. Murphy and Kelly Mena of CNN.

Machines were reportedly down in multiple locations, while some precincts were understaffed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the issues are only affecting a small number of sites.

"Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia," the state's voting implementation manager Gabriel Sterling said.

As Zach Montellaro and Laura Barron-Lopez of Politico noted, two majority-minority counties near Atlanta have had the most problems.

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich noted Georgia has closed 80 polling places since March and 16,000 registered voters in Atlanta have one polling place.

James has often been outspoken about social issues, but the Los Angeles Lakers star has used his platform even more in recent weeks as protests continue nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

He has shared related content over the past few weeks on his Twitter account while adding some notable messages from himself.

"Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO." he wrote last month.