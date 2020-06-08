NCAA Oversight Committee Reportedly Expected to Approve Preseason Practice Plan

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is weighing a proposal to allow players to conduct limited workouts with coaches starting the second week of July, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Under the proposed timeline, walk-throughs would commence in mid-July. The committee is expected to approve the plan on Thursday and recommend it to the Division I Council.

