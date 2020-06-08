NCAA Oversight Committee Reportedly Expected to Approve Preseason Practice Plan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 23: A football with the Nike logo before the game between the Charlotte 49ers and the Marshall Thundering Herd at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is weighing a proposal to allow players to conduct limited workouts with coaches starting the second week of July, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Under the proposed timeline, walk-throughs would commence in mid-July. The committee is expected to approve the plan on Thursday and recommend it to the Division I Council. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

