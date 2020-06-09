2020 NBA Mock Draft: Analyzing Expert Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top Prospects

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

It's a lengthy mock draft season for the NBA, given the scheduling delays in the 2020 talent grab.

However, that's a win for fans who devour predraft coverage. Because this class is stuck in the mud at the moment, evaluators have more time to build their scouting reports than ever before.

After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll examine the mock draft universe to hear what the experts are saying about the top prospects in this class.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Expert Predictions for Top Prospects

LaMelo Ball at No. 1?

Since the actual draft lottery has been pushed back into August, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman fired up Tankathon's lottery simulator to set the order for his latest mock.

The Pistons jumped into the No. 1 spot, and Wasserman promptly sent LaMelo Ball to the Motor City.

"With the first pick, the Pistons would grab their new franchise point guard," he wrote. "Derrick Rose has one year left on his contract and would serve as a useful mentor to LaMelo Ball, who'd give Detroit a young star to build around long term."

Ball is arguably the best passer in this draft, and while he'd lose a bit of potency given the dearth of weapons on Detroit's rebuilding roster, he could elevate what they have in place.

Sharpshooters Luke Kennard and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk could feast on the open looks Ball creates, and if Blake Griffin is really "ready to go," Detroit might have a lethal two-man game to form its offense around.

Obi Toppin To The T-Wolves?

By pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with D'Angelo Russell, Minnesota has essentially committed itself to prioritizing the offensive end. NBC Sports' Rob Dauster has the Wolves leaning even further into that identity by selecting high-scoring big man Obi Toppin third overall.

"Toppin is one of just a handful of players in this 2020 NBA mock draft that I believe can make a significant impact in the NBA as a rookie," Dauster wrote. "... At 6'9", he's an explosive leaper that is versatile offensively—he can hit a three, he can score off the bounce, he has a pretty good feel for the game, he's a capable and willing passer."

That versatility just delivered the Naismith Player of the Year trophy to Toppin. He had an absurdly effective sophomore season, tallying 20 points on 63.3 percent shooting (39 from three) per night.

His biggest question marks come on the defensive end, which is true of Towns and Russell, too. But given their collective firepower, they might have enough to consistently win nightly races to 125-plus points.

Anthony Edwards Joining Trae Young?



The Hawks may not have to look far for their next difference-maker.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo has them landing the No. 1 pick and using it on Anthony Edwards, an Atlanta native who spent his one-and-done college season at Georgia.

As Woo explained, the fit is almost perfect for the 18-year-old, and eventually it could prove a productive one for Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young, too:

"Playing off of a passer like Young would be an ideal early-career situation for Edwards, who is likely to face early growing pains given his youth, rawness and the speed of the NBA game. Landing somewhere he can play uptempo and have shots consistently created for him as he adjusts would be ideal. And if he hits close to the high end of his potential, he'll eventually take some shot-creating pressure off of Young, as well (and hopefully defend, although that may take a while)."

The Hawks have collected some interesting young talent in recent years, but Young is the only one to make an All-Star leap so far. John Collins is the next-most productive player on the roster, but his future with the franchise is far from certain. The Hawks could use more upside, in other words, and Edwards arguably has as much to offer as anyone in this draft.

He already has an NBA-ready body and advanced shot-creating skills. If he improves his feel, ups his shooting rates and taps into his massive defensive potential, he could be a two-way wrecking ball. His best version checks a lot of important boxes for Atlanta.