Pistons' Blake Griffin 'Ready to Go' Following Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin will be able to return from his knee injury when the NBA season resumes.

The forward broke down his status on The Encore with Sage Steele:

"I feel great," Griffin said of his knee. "I've basically been cleared for a while now, I've just been stuck at my house. I'm ready to go whenever things pick back up."

The Pistons announced in January that Griffin underwent knee surgery and it was unclear when he'd be back on the court.

Losing the six-time All-Star effectively ended Detroit's playoff hopes, and the team waved the white flag at the trade deadline. The Pistons traded Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Brandon Knight and John Henson, two players on expiring contracts, and a second-round pick.

That was widely considered to be a paltry return for a center who reached two All-Star Games, but it signaled a clear shift for the franchise. Two years earlier, Detroit acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, it was hitting the reset button.

The Pistons were 20-46 before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus, 10.5 games out of a playoff spot.

When healthy, Griffin is a dynamic scorer and rebounder. He averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 boards while shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range in 2018-19. His production declined to open 2019-20, which can be partially attributed to his knee problems.

At this point, the Pistons are probably looking to move Griffin when the right deal presents itself. He's under contract for $36.6 million in 2020-21 and has a $39 million player option for 2021-22.

Durability has been one of the biggest concerns around Griffin, though. He has made 70-plus appearances once since 2013-14. His return is at least encouraging as Detroit prepares for its future.