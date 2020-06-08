5-Star QB Caleb Williams Announces Commitment Date, Talks Top 3 Teams

Photo credit: 247Sports

Caleb Williams, the top quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, is expected to make his college decision on July 4, according to Adam Friedman of Rivals.

The Washington, D.C. native will choose between Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Williams is considered the No. 1 quarterback and fourth-best player overall in the country.

The 6'2" passer is a dynamic runner who can also make plays with his strong arm, giving him enormous upside at the next level.

This makes his decision a big one for the future landscape of college football.

According to 247Sports' crystal ball, 100 percent of experts expect Williams to go to Oklahoma.

"We still do video calls and FaceTime," he said of Oklahoma, per Friedman. "I have a good connection with the coaches and they obviously want me to be a Boomer Sooner. Things haven't really changed connection wise. We have a good connection."

However, the other schools still aren't out of the race.

LSU lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the NFL, but the defending national champions remain a legitimate option for the quarterback.

"We've still been a communication and I feel better about the coaches because I've been talking to them a lot more," he said of the Tigers. "I've been sending them videos of me working out. I vibe with a bunch of the players that are there. I'm close with a bunch of players that committed there and a bunch of players that went in the 2020 class. They text me every once in a while."

With 2021 4-star Garrett Nussmeier already committed to LSU, the quarterback room could be crowded.

Maryland hasn't had nearly as much on-field success as the other programs, but head coach Mike Locksley has been growing his local connections with the No. 14 recruiting class in the country for 2021, per 247Sports.

"They're doing a great job with all the DMV boys," Williams said, referring to recruits from D.C., Maryland and Virginia. "I get a lot of DMs and a lot of texts from players that are there and players that are committed. Taizse [Johnson] has been on me a little bit. We've been playing Xbox lately—he's been speaking about it. A bunch of other guys that I've known for years that are committed there too."

The Terps also added a potential future starting quarterback this offseason in Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa.