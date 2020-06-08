Lakers' Danny Green Praises Becky Hammon as 1 of His 5 Best Coaches Ever

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb . 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Danny Green played for Roy Williams at North Carolina and Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, along with respected coaches such as Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse and Mike Brown at other NBA stops.

Green says Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is among the five best coaches he's ever played for.

Popovich hired Hammon, a WNBA legend, as an assistant in 2014, and Green told Mike Singer of the Denver Post she earned the respect of players.

"It wasn't like, 'Oh, this is Becky, or that's our female coach,'" Green said. "It was like, 'Coach, or Coach Hammon or Becky,' she's got some good stuff, see Becky about this or talk to her about that."

                                   

