Report: Warriors Players More Upset Glenn Robinson Traded Than D'Angelo Russell

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors jettisoned a number of players at the trade deadline, highlighted by guard D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, it appears Warriors players weren't overly bothered by his departure. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t HoopsHype) reported "many" in the Warriors locker room were more upset about the team trading Glenn Robinson III than Russell.

Robinson emerged as a solid three-and-D specialist in Golden State before being sent to the Philadelphia 76ers with Alec Burks in exchange for three second-round picks.

A free agent this offseason, Robinson could be re-signed by the Warriors when he hits the open market. The 26-year-old averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while with the Dubs, knocking down 40.0 percent of his threes. The 6'6" wing was one of many reclamation projects Golden State tried out this season, which amounted to a gap year because of injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"Would I rule out? Not with this organization," Robinson told Logan Murdock of NBC Bay Area when asked if he could see himself returning. "They were really great to me and, like I said, really changed my career, so it's no bad feelings, no hard love for Golden State."

The Warriors won't have any salary-cap space this offseason, regardless of what happens with the cap because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Their only avenue for signing players will be with the taxpayer midlevel exception, a cap number ($6 million) they would likely rather spend elsewhere.

If Robinson returns to Golden State, it would likely have to be on a veteran's minimum deal. The Michigan product signed a one-year, $1.88 million contract last July with the Dubs, his fifth NBA team.