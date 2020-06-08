Report: Warriors Players More Upset Glenn Robinson Traded Than D'Angelo Russell

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 10: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 10, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors jettisoned a number of players at the trade deadline, highlighted by guard D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves

However, it appears Warriors players weren't overly bothered by his departure. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t HoopsHype) reported "many" in the Warriors locker room were more upset about the team trading Glenn Robinson III than Russell.

Robinson emerged as a solid three-and-D specialist in Golden State before being sent to the Philadelphia 76ers with Alec Burks in exchange for three second-round picks.

A free agent this offseason, Robinson could be re-signed by the Warriors when he hits the open market. The 26-year-old averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while with the Dubs, knocking down 40.0 percent of his threes. The 6'6" wing was one of many reclamation projects Golden State tried out this season, which amounted to a gap year because of injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"Would I rule out? Not with this organization," Robinson told Logan Murdock of NBC Bay Area when asked if he could see himself returning. "They were really great to me and, like I said, really changed my career, so it's no bad feelings, no hard love for Golden State."

The Warriors won't have any salary-cap space this offseason, regardless of what happens with the cap because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Their only avenue for signing players will be with the taxpayer midlevel exception, a cap number ($6 million) they would likely rather spend elsewhere.

If Robinson returns to Golden State, it would likely have to be on a veteran's minimum deal. The Michigan product signed a one-year, $1.88 million contract last July with the Dubs, his fifth NBA team. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Drop in Salary Cap 'Unlikely' to Impact Warriors' Approach to Roster

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Drop in Salary Cap 'Unlikely' to Impact Warriors' Approach to Roster

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    We rank the greatest 60-point games of all time ✍️

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Keeping these players should be a top priority 📲

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report