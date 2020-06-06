Bulls Rumors: 76ers' Ime Udoka 'Is the Front-Runner' to Replace Jim Boylen as HC

David Dow/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka has reportedly emerged as the "front-runner" to become the Chicago Bulls' new head coach.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the update Friday and noted Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is also a candidate for the job.

Jim Boylen has held the position since December 2018, when he was promoted to replace Fred Hoiberg.

He's led the team to a lackluster 39-84 record, and his fate is "all but sealed," though executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are still reviewing the coaching staff, per Cowley.

The Bulls were one of eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's 22-team plan to restart the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday the organization is among those pushing for a regional summer league to avoid a nine-month layoff.

Meanwhile, the front office is tasked with turning around a franchise that's missed the playoffs four out of the past five years, including the last three. The process could begin with a new head coach.

Udoka was a journeyman forward across a 12-year playing career that included NBA stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

The 42-year-old Portland native's coaching career began with the Spurs in 2012. He spent six seasons on the San Antonio bench before leaving to join the Sixers last June, and he credited Gregg Popovich for helping put him on the right coaching path, per Jabari Young of The Athletic:

"I always say Pop has the basics covered as far as what you want to see out of a coach. Being a disciplinarian, X's and O's, relatability. There is nothing that Pop doesn't do well. It's more so being well-rounded, work on your weaknesses, improve your strengths.

"That's what he allowed us to do here by giving us a voice and giving us a lot of responsibility. That's helped all of us as far as coaches, so you’re not going into a situation having done something that you've never done before."

Griffin, 40, owns a similar resume as he bounced around during a 12-year playing career before shifting his focus to coaching in 2008. He's worked as an assistant with the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and currently the Toronto Raptors.

He was part of the Raptors' championship-winning coaching staff last season.