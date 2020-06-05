USA Soccer's Michael Bradley: 'We Have a President Who Is Completely Empty'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

United States men's national team captain Michael Bradley said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump has provided "zero leadership."

"We have a president who is completely empty. There isn't a moral bone in his body," Bradley told reporters. "There's no leadership. There's no leadership from the president, there's no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat back and been totally complicit in everything he's done for the last three-and-a-half years."

The 32-year-old, who plays for MLS' Toronto FC at the club level, added it's "impossible to overstate" the importance of the 2020 presidential election:

"I just hope that people are able to go to the polls in November and think about more than just what is good for them, more than what is good for their own status, their own business, their own tax return. I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in so many ways, the future of our country and the future of our democracy is at stake.

"We need as many people as possible to understand that at a real level, to think about what four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible that would be for so many people."

The United States was already facing a difficult situation brought on by COVID-19—which has killed more than 108,000 Americans and led to 42.6 million unemployment filings—and is now seeing nationwide protests related to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody last week.

Bradley said a change in the country's top leadership position is needed to begin the process of working through the problems of racial inequality and social injustice.

"If we want any chance to start to fix those things, then Trump can't be president; it's as simple as that," he said.

The midfielder, who has made 151 appearances for the USMNT, explained he wants to help find solutions.

"I'm angry, I'm horrified, I'm sad and I'm determined to do anything and everything I can to try to be a part of the fix," he said. "Because it has to end. And we all have to be part of that fix."

Bradley is back in training after January ankle surgery and could be ready to play when MLS finalizes details for a tournament in Orlando to resume the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Play was halted March 12.