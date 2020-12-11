5-Star Emeka Egbuka, No. 1 WR in Class of 2021, Commits to Ohio State

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top wide receiver prospect Emeka Egbuka announced Friday he has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 1 wideout and the ninth-best player overall in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Egbuka has excellent speed, running a 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the All-American Combine in 2019. The 6'1", 190-pound player can make an impact in several other ways, including his ability to score from nearly anywhere in the field and win 50-50 balls in the air.

The Steilacoom product from Washington has produced incredible numbers at the high school level the past three years, totaling 199 catches for 3,907 yards and 61 touchdowns. He had at least 23 touchdown receptions as both a sophomore and junior in high school.

Egbuka has also excelled as a defensive back, although he will most likely play on offense for Ohio State.

He caught the attention of nearly the entire college football landscape, getting dozens of scholarship offers from some of the top programs in the country. He eventually narrowed his decision down to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Egbuka eventually picked the Buckeyes, giving the team another elite weapon offensively and getting a chance to contend at a national level.

"I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff, and they develop wide receivers really well," he said in May, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "I talk with all the Ohio State coaches, but especially coach (Brian) Hartline and coach (Ryan) Day."

He also called Hartline "one of my favorite coaches."

The Buckeyes' development of recent receivers like Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell likely also helped.

Egbuka should have an opportunity for early playing time with Ohio State as he tries to live up to his lofty expectations.