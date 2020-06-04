At Least 5 Alabama Football Players Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

At least five Alabama football players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Per BamaInsider.com, the positive tests came as players reported back to campus in Tuscaloosa this week. 

Simone Eli of CBS 42 in Birmingham confirmed the Bama Insider report, adding the players showed no symptoms when they received their positive results on Thursday after being tested on Tuesday and practicing together on Wednesday. 

A source told Eli the players "should" be in quarantine now and the practice was a gathering players chose to plan on their own, as team activities and voluntary workouts don't begin until next week. 

The SEC was the first conference that voted to allow student-athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts, beginning on June 8. Workouts will be under strict supervision and must follow health and safety guidelines established by universities. 

The conference also recommended health and safety measures, including testing of symptomatic players and a three-stage screening process with screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities. 

Alabama's first game of the 2020 season is scheduled for Sept. 5 against USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

