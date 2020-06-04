LeBron James Responds After Laura Ingraham Backs Drew Brees' Kneeling Comments

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

LeBron James responded to a Fox News segment in which Laura Ingraham supported Drew Brees' controversial comments about players kneeling to protest during the national anthem.

After a video circulated contrasting Ingraham's response to Brees in which she said, "he's allowed to have an opinion" and a segment on her show from Feb. 2018 when she told James to "shut up and dribble," the Los Angeles Lakers star offered this take on Twitter:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

