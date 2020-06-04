LeBron James Responds After Laura Ingraham Backs Drew Brees' Kneeling Comments

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

LeBron James responded to a Fox News segment in which Laura Ingraham supported Drew Brees' controversial comments about players kneeling to protest during the national anthem.

After a video circulated contrasting Ingraham's response to Brees in which she said, "he's allowed to have an opinion" and a segment on her show from Feb. 2018 when she told James to "shut up and dribble," the Los Angeles Lakers star offered this take on Twitter:

