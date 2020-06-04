Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Shown with Lanai Doors Open by Drone Video

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans were given a sneak peek inside the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium Thursday when the lanai doors were opened.

In video footage taken by a drone, the doors at Allegiant Stadium opened to reveal the Al Davis memorial torch:

Per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the torch is 85 feet tall, made of carbon fiber and aluminum and spans multiple stadium levels. It will be lit by a combination of lights and special effects, not an actual flame.

The lanai glass doors will remain open, weather permitting, on days when the Raiders are playing or events are happening to provide fans in attendance with a view of the Las Vegas strip.

Construction on Allegiant Stadium remains on track for its July 31 completion, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders' first game at their new home will be a preseason contest scheduled for Aug. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET against the Arizona Cardinals.