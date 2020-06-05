Brian Daboll: Jake Fromm Knows He Has to Regain Bills' Trust After Racist Text

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll spoke Friday about the racist text rookie quarterback Jake Fromm admitting to sending and what Fromm must do to redeem himself.

According to WGR 550's Sal Capaccio, Daboll said: "Jake spoke to the team yesterday. He knows he has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back. I believe actions speak louder than words and I believe he'll be committed to that."

Fromm apologized Thursday via a statement he released on Twitter:

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, a leaked text exchange showed Fromm saying that only "elite white people" should be allowed to buy guns.

Fromm's text was leaked shortly after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees came under fire for saying he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" in response to a question about kneeling in protest during the national anthem during an interview with Yahoo Finance:

Brees later apologized for his comments and said he "completely missed the mark" amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and in other countries in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.

According to Louis-Jacques, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is black, said Fromm's apology "seemed very sincere" and added that the team's strong culture will allow players to "sift through what is real and what isn't real."

The 21-year-old Fromm is a Georgia native who starred for three years at the University of Georgia. He led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman in the 2017 season.

After Fromm threw for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior last season, the Bills selected him with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Josh Allen is entrenched as Buffalo's starter, but Fromm is expected to compete with veterans Matt Barkley and Davis Webb for the main backup role behind Allen.

Buffalo has reached the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, and the Bills are a trendy pick to win the AFC East in 2020 after quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots during free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.