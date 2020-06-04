Browns' Odell Beckham Has Been 'Model Guy' This Offseason, OC Alex Van Pelt Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is shown before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dismissed a report the team is trying to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose future _ whether in New York or Cleveland or anywhere _ always seems in question. DePodesta said on a conference call Thursday, April 16, 2020, from his home in California that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, who was injured during his first season with the Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade last March. On Wednesday, a report said the Browns were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings about the 27-year-old Beckham. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has been impressed with what he's seen from Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.  

On a conference call with reporters, Van Pelt said the star wideout has been a "model guy" and is "all-in" with the team as they have navigated a virtual offseason: 

"It's been great. I've known of Odell, obviously. Ben McAdoo [coached] Odell in New York and everything that Ben talked to me about with him I've seen. He's a worker. He loves football. He's smart as hell. He's just been a model guy this offseason. I can't wait to get him in the building, get him on the field. He's been outstanding."

