Browns' Odell Beckham Has Been 'Model Guy' This Offseason, OC Alex Van Pelt Says

New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has been impressed with what he's seen from Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

On a conference call with reporters, Van Pelt said the star wideout has been a "model guy" and is "all-in" with the team as they have navigated a virtual offseason:

"It's been great. I've known of Odell, obviously. Ben McAdoo [coached] Odell in New York and everything that Ben talked to me about with him I've seen. He's a worker. He loves football. He's smart as hell. He's just been a model guy this offseason. I can't wait to get him in the building, get him on the field. He's been outstanding."

