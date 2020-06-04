ASU's Michael Turk Regains Eligibility After Going Undrafted, Unsigned by NFL

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Punter Michael Turk #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils in action during the second half of the NCAAF game against the USC Trojans at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 31-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona State punter Michael Turk announced Wednesday his final two years of collegiate eligibility have been restored after he didn't get picked during the 2020 NFL draft and went unsigned in the weeks following the event in late April.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported the NCAA made the "unprecedented move" of making Turk eligible to play for the Sun Devils again. An ASU spokesperson confirmed the school helped him draft the appeal, which was based on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and noted he hadn't received money from his agent.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

