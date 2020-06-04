ASU's Michael Turk Regains Eligibility After Going Undrafted, Unsigned by NFL

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona State punter Michael Turk announced Wednesday his final two years of collegiate eligibility have been restored after he didn't get picked during the 2020 NFL draft and went unsigned in the weeks following the event in late April.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported the NCAA made the "unprecedented move" of making Turk eligible to play for the Sun Devils again. An ASU spokesperson confirmed the school helped him draft the appeal, which was based on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and noted he hadn't received money from his agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.