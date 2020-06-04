Texas WR Brennan Eagles: I Won't 'Play Another Snap' Amid Racial Injustice

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Brennan Eagles #13 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
David K Purdy/Getty Images

University of Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles wrote in a Twitter post Thursday that he's "not going to play another snap" amid the racial injustice in the United States amid protests against police brutality.

Eagles added: "I'll be damned if you think I'll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don't actually play."

Protests were sparked after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 while being restrained after an alleged forgery. He said on numerous occasions that he couldn't breathe while being pinned facedown to the ground before passing out, but officer Derek Chauvin didn't move his knee from the back of Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

Eagles is a Houston native set to enter his junior season. Last season, he reeled in 32 receptions for 522 yards and six touchdowns.

With No. 1 wideout Devin Duvernay and No. 2 receiver Collin Johnson making the leap to the NFL, Eagles was expected to have a bigger role in 2020 and potentially emerge as quarterback Sam Ehlinger's top target.

Video Play Button

Related

    2021 four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson names top seven

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    2021 four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson names top seven

    Griffin McVeigh
    via Longhorns Wire

    Mizzou Football Players Register to Vote

    Tigers register to vote after leading a peaceful protest march Wednesday

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mizzou Football Players Register to Vote

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow's Game-Worn LSU Cleats from Championship Season Auction for $31K

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Joe Burrow's Game-Worn LSU Cleats from Championship Season Auction for $31K

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN lists three former Longhorns on the NFL all-Big 12 team

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    ESPN lists three former Longhorns on the NFL all-Big 12 team

    Cami Griffin
    via Longhorns Wire