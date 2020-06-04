Texas WR Brennan Eagles: I Won't 'Play Another Snap' Amid Racial Injustice

David K Purdy/Getty Images

University of Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles wrote in a Twitter post Thursday that he's "not going to play another snap" amid the racial injustice in the United States amid protests against police brutality.

Eagles added: "I'll be damned if you think I'll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don't actually play."

Protests were sparked after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 while being restrained after an alleged forgery. He said on numerous occasions that he couldn't breathe while being pinned facedown to the ground before passing out, but officer Derek Chauvin didn't move his knee from the back of Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

Eagles is a Houston native set to enter his junior season. Last season, he reeled in 32 receptions for 522 yards and six touchdowns.

With No. 1 wideout Devin Duvernay and No. 2 receiver Collin Johnson making the leap to the NFL, Eagles was expected to have a bigger role in 2020 and potentially emerge as quarterback Sam Ehlinger's top target.