Report: 'Some' Teams Planning for John Wall Possibly Returning for NBA Restart

With the Washington Wizards likely to be included in the NBA's restart, "some Eastern Conference teams" are planning for the possibility of John Wall suiting up for the team for the first time this season, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Wall has been out of action since December, and he underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon in February 2019.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA is planning to have 22 teams travel to Orlando, Florida, to resume the current campaign. The Wizards would be among the nine East teams making the trip.

         

