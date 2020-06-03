Pistons Rumors: Tayshaun Prince Wasn't on DET's Initial List of GM Candidates

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

Detroit Pistons' Tayshaun Prince watches from the bench against the Washington Wizards in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons reportedly haven't requested an interview with Tayshaun Prince, a member of the franchise's 2004 NBA championship team, for its vacant general manager position.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard reported the update Wednesday and noted Prince, who's the Memphis Grizzlies' vice president of basketball affairs, "wasn't on Detroit's initial interview list."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

