Patriots' Robert Kraft, Family on Racism in America: 'We Know It Is Systemic'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the turf ahead of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family released a statement Tuesday night saying they are "horrified by the acts of racism" in the United States amid worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

The Kraft family called the problem "systemic" and said their "eyes, ears and hearts are open" to help lead a course of change in America:

The Patriots ownership group becomes the latest in a large group of athletes, executives and teams to release a statement about the need for improvement in racial equality and controlling police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week.

Floyd was killed after being restrained by four officers responding to an alleged forgery May 25. While lying facedown on the ground, Floyd was pinned down by Officer Derek Chauvin driving his knee into Floyd's neck and back. All four officers have since been fired, and Chauvin has been charged with felony third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

New England defensive back Justin Bethel is among those who've spoken out (via Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire):

"All the celebrities, the social media influencers, people that have fame and have a platform and they're not saying anything...why? What is your reason? I see people posting selfies and continuing with their lives like everything is okay. Yeah, everything is okay for you, what about the people that are losing their lives?

"A scientist doesn't do the same experiment and expect different results. The hashtags, the kneeling, the walks, the shirts, my people have been doing that and have not been getting heard. Now they hear us."

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, posted an artist rendering of Floyd with the hashtag "Justice For Floyd" on Instagram:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Saturday saying the league is "committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

