LeBron James, Joe Burrow, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick and Joe Burrow are among the athletes who've spoken about the need for racial justice and equality and to end police violence after George Floyd died while Minneapolis police officers had him in custody.

Video of the interactions between police and Floyd leading up to his death Monday showed Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time while the 46-year-old said he was in pain and couldn't breathe, per CNN.

Police were responding to a call about an alleged forgery and were in the process of arresting Floyd. The four officers involved were fired from the police department but had not been charged in the case as of Thursday, sparking widespread protests.



However, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Investigation and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, per CNN's Dakin Andone, Sara Sidner and Faith Karimi.

Here's a look at the reaction from the sports world:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Former NBA guard Stephen Jackson, a lifelong friend of Floyd's

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Former NBA forward Jalen Rose

Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph

"This isn't a post to bash white people or cops because there are plenty of good white people in this world and plenty of good white cops that are great at their jobs to “protect & serve.” But wrong is wrong!!! There's no way to justify this situation I don't care what this man did or didn't do, he did not deserve this! And if you try to justify it in any way you're part of the problem.

"There's 4 cops, he's handcuffed and face down, there's 3 cops with their knees and full body weight on this man and 1 just standing there doing absolutely nothing! At no point did any of them say that's enough put him in the car. Had no remorse. WRONG IS WRONG!

"How do you justify this? How would you feel if that was your brother, friend, husband, boyfriend etc.? Do you think this would've happened if it was a white man? How many more situations like this needs to happen for a change to take place? Does this not bother you? Please ask yourself these questions.

"Racism & hate are taught, we aren't born that way. We have to make this country and world better for our kids and next generations. And that start within. Stand up for what's RIGHT!"

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane

Basketball Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young

The Women's National Basketball Players Association

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores:

"I've had the privilege of being a part of many different circles that have included some very powerful and influential people of all different races and genders. The events of the last few weeks have brought some of the memories of those conversations back to light. I vividly remember the Colin Kaepernick conversations. 'Don't ever disrespect the flag' was the phrase that I heard over and over again. This idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn't wrap their head around. The outrage that I saw in the media and the anger I felt in some of my own private conversations caused me to sever a few long-standing friendships.

"Most recently, I've had conversations about incentivizing teams for hiring minorities. Again, there was some outrage in the media and talks that this would cause division amongst coaches, executives and ownership. I bring these situations up because I haven't seen the same OUTRAGE from people of influence when the conversation turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and most recently George Floyd. Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don't seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women. I think many of them QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it's said amongst themselves where no one can hear. Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly is not important enough.

"I lead a group of young men who have the potential to make a real impact in this world. My message to them and anyone else who wants to listen is that honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change. I hope that the tragedies of the last few weeks will open our hearts and minds to a better way of communicating and hopefully create that change."

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence: