Trades to Replace 7 Underperforming NBA Starters

Chris Elise/Getty Images

NBA starters are supposed to be the best of the best, but in several situations across the league, first-unit performance could be a whole lot better.

It's an achievement to nail down a starting gig, so keep some perspective as we're highlighting underperforming players; whatever their faults, they're still viewed as valuable enough to be on the floor for the opening tip.

For this exercise, we're giving the kids a pass. Rookies and players in their early 20s show up consistently among the least productive starters, but that's to be expected. We can't fault a 20-year-old for struggling. If anything, it says more about his upside that his team sees enough potential in him to endure his growing pains while he faces the opponent's best players.

We'll make an exception or two, but the focus here will mostly be on more established players in need of replacement.

Because so much is unsettled regarding next year's cap (not to mention the 2019-20 season needs to be finished), we're acting as if any hypothetical trade will take place once the league year flips to 2020-21. In addition, we're not necessarily zeroing in on specific, cap-legal trades. This is more about isolating a weak starter and targeting a possible replacement—even in cases that said starter is in line to hit free agency.

Let's fix up some first units.