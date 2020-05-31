NCCU's LeVelle Moton Discusses 'Silent' White Head Coaches amid Protests

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

North Carolina Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton expressed what he believes is a lack of solidarity shown by white coaches when it comes to situations like the death of George Floyd.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio's Sunday Morning, Moton said coaches can enjoy competitive and financial success thanks in part to black student-athletes but then remain "silent" when black people are the victims of systemic racism (via ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf):

"The reality is a lot of these coaches have been able to create generational wealth. Their grandkids' kids are gonna be able to live a prosperous life because athletes who were the complexion of George Floyd were able to run a football, throw a football, shoot a basketball or whatever have you so they have been able to benefit from athletes that look like George Floyd and many more. But whenever people [who are] the complexion of George Floyd are killed, assassinated, murdered in the street in broad daylight, they're silent."

