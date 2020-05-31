Adam Cole Celebrates 365 Days as NXT Champion

Credit: WWE.com

Adam Cole and his fellow members of Undisputed Era rang in the first full year of his reign as NXT champion.

Cole defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019. Since then, he has fought all challengers. His most recent title defense came on the May 6 edition of WWE NXT, when he defeated Velveteen Dream.

Through a series of tweets, Undisputed Era reflected on the past year:

Cole and his cohorts shouldn't get too cocky, though. Cole already moved ahead of Finn Balor as the longest-reigning NXT champion. Balor's mark stood at 292 days, from July 2015 to April 2016.

Another matchup with Velveteen Dream beckons at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7, though. Cole might be opening June as the champ, but that may not remain the case when the month draws to a close.