Adam Cole Celebrates 365 Days as NXT Champion

Adam Cole Celebrates 365 Days as NXT ChampionMay 31, 2020
Adam Cole and his fellow members of Undisputed Era rang in the first full year of his reign as NXT champion.
Cole defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019. Since then, he has fought all challengers. His most recent title defense came on the May 6 edition of WWE NXT, when he defeated Velveteen Dream.
Through a series of tweets, Undisputed Era reflected on the past year:
@WWE @WWENXT @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish Man remember when a bunch of people said we were just all talk? Now for years we’ve been literally running the entire brand? Remember when they said the “prophecy” was one big joke? I just show them this pic 😛 @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish https://t.co/o6euxDiBSD
@WWE @WWENXT @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish Well guys, the fact is that this run is gonna go on forever. And I’m not joking. Just wait until June 7th at Takeover when I put an end to that charade Velveteen Dream! I love you guys, enjoy your Sunday Funday 😎 @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish https://t.co/zoPqa6l8aV
Cole and his cohorts shouldn't get too cocky, though. Cole already moved ahead of Finn Balor as the longest-reigning NXT champion. Balor's mark stood at 292 days, from July 2015 to April 2016.
Another matchup with Velveteen Dream beckons at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7, though. Cole might be opening June as the champ, but that may not remain the case when the month draws to a close.
