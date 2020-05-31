Adam Cole Celebrates 365 Days as NXT Champion

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Adam Cole and his fellow members of Undisputed Era rang in the first full year of his reign as NXT champion.

Cole defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019. Since then, he has fought all challengers. His most recent title defense came on the May 6 edition of WWE NXT, when he defeated Velveteen Dream.

Through a series of tweets, Undisputed Era reflected on the past year:

Cole and his cohorts shouldn't get too cocky, though. Cole already moved ahead of Finn Balor as the longest-reigning NXT champion. Balor's mark stood at 292 days, from July 2015 to April 2016.

Another matchup with Velveteen Dream beckons at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7, though. Cole might be opening June as the champ, but that may not remain the case when the month draws to a close. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    🙌 Wrestler crowds helping WWE 🔥 AEW slow-burning FTR, Young Bucks 🔷 Matt Riddle is ready for SmackDown ➡️ Catch up on all the takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: WWE Bans 'Buckle Bomb' Move

    Maneuver was banned after Kairi Sane was busted open on a spot with Nia Jax last month

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: WWE Bans 'Buckle Bomb' Move

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NXT's Dominik Dijakovic to Be Called Up to Raw in 'Near Future'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: NXT's Dominik Dijakovic to Be Called Up to Raw in 'Near Future'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE. AEW Stars Primed to Break Out This Summer

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE. AEW Stars Primed to Break Out This Summer

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report