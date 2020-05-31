Bobby Joe Morrow, 3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Dies at Age 84

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 31, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 1956, file photo, Bobby Joe Morrow, right, the spirit champion of the just-concluded Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia, shows one of his three gold medals to his wife, Joann, upon his arrival by air in Los Angeles. Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo/HF, File)
HF/Associated Press

Bobby Joe Morrow, who won three gold medals at the 1956 Summer Olympics as a member of the United States' men's track and field team, died Saturday at the age of 84.

Per the Associated Press, Morrow's family announced that he died from natural causes at his home in San Benito, Texas.

Morrow won the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the Games in Melbourne, Australia, tying the world record in the latter event with a time of 20.6 seconds. He also anchored the 4x100-meter relay team, which set a world record.

Morrow was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year in 1956 for his Olympic efforts, which also saw him become the first American sprinter since Jesse Owens in 1936 to win gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter relay.

Per Jimson Lee of SpeedEndurance.com, Morrow retired from the sport in 1958 only to attempt a brief comeback before the 1960 Summer Olympics. He did not qualify for those Games and then retired for good.

The former Abilene Christian sprinter was inducted into the Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.

