Clippers' Doc Rivers Praises Rams' Sean McVay: 'I'm Telling You, He's a Gift'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay listens to a question after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Rams are willing and eager to pay the players who helped Sean McVay to lift this franchise out of 13 years of mediocrity.T \odd Gurley, Aaron Donald and now Jared Goff have all agreed to contract extensions over the past year that set new NFL benchmarks for guaranteed money at their respective positions. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Doc Rivers last month, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach recently returned the love. 

Speaking to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers called McVay "a gift" for the way he conducts himself as a coach and person:

"His ability to say the right thing at the right time, for someone as young as him, to see the big picture, to be selfless, is absolutely amazing. Very few young coaches are as secure as him. Meaning, they lose in the Super Bowl and he took it on himself. 'Guys, that was my fault, I have to do better.'

"I love him. I love listening to him. he's one of those guys — there's a lot of coaches, but he's one for me—you're walking by the TV and you see him talk and you stop and turn the sound up. Because he's going to say something that you can use later."

McVay enlisted Rivers' services in April to speak to Rams players and coaches on videoconference about leadership and teamwork. 

The 34-year-old McVay told Greif that Rivers is an excellent speaker because he has "such a great ability in my mind of demonstrating the care for the players but being able to be candid with them."

Video Play Button

Rivers and McVay are at very different stages of their coaching careers. Rivers, 58, has been an NBA head coach since 1999 and is in his sixth season with the Clippers. 

McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old when the Rams hired him in January 2017. He's led the franchise to three consecutive winning seasons, two playoff berths and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.     

Related

    Windhorst: Jayson Tatum 'Most Likely' Will Get Max Contract After Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Windhorst: Jayson Tatum 'Most Likely' Will Get Max Contract After Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Paul Pierce: Giannis, Not LeBron, Is NBA's MVP 🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Paul Pierce: Giannis, Not LeBron, Is NBA's MVP 🎥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking All-Time NBA All-Star Snubs

    The best players to never make an all-star squad

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking All-Time NBA All-Star Snubs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

    What is your team's 2020 free agency plan?

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Every Team's Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report