Clippers' Doc Rivers Praises Rams' Sean McVay: 'I'm Telling You, He's a Gift'

After Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Doc Rivers last month, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach recently returned the love.

Speaking to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers called McVay "a gift" for the way he conducts himself as a coach and person:

"His ability to say the right thing at the right time, for someone as young as him, to see the big picture, to be selfless, is absolutely amazing. Very few young coaches are as secure as him. Meaning, they lose in the Super Bowl and he took it on himself. 'Guys, that was my fault, I have to do better.'

"I love him. I love listening to him. he's one of those guys — there's a lot of coaches, but he's one for me—you're walking by the TV and you see him talk and you stop and turn the sound up. Because he's going to say something that you can use later."

McVay enlisted Rivers' services in April to speak to Rams players and coaches on videoconference about leadership and teamwork.

The 34-year-old McVay told Greif that Rivers is an excellent speaker because he has "such a great ability in my mind of demonstrating the care for the players but being able to be candid with them."

Rivers and McVay are at very different stages of their coaching careers. Rivers, 58, has been an NBA head coach since 1999 and is in his sixth season with the Clippers.

McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old when the Rams hired him in January 2017. He's led the franchise to three consecutive winning seasons, two playoff berths and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.