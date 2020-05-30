UFC's Dana White: Jon Jones Wants What Deontay Wilder Was Paid for Fury Fight

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones in his fight against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White has said Jon Jones wants to be paid like former WBC champion Deontay Wilder if he is going to move up to heavyweight. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's UFC Fight Night, White said Jones told his lawyer "he wants what Deontay Wilder was paid" for the February bout with Tyson Fury (starts at 2:50 mark):

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, the Nevada State Athletic Commission officially listed the payout for Wilder and Fury as $5 million, but both men were guaranteed more than $25 million and a percentage of the pay-per-view profits. 

Jones wrote on Twitter that White is a "f--king liar" and he "never" asked for Wilder money, but that he feels UFC should pay him more for a superfight. 

Rumors of Jones moving to heavyweight picked up steam earlier this month on Twitter when he wrote he has "absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight" and solicited fan opinions about whether Thiago Santos or Francis Ngannou is the better striker. 

Jones is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and has a 26-1 record with one no contest. He most recently defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to retain the title at UFC 247 in February. 

