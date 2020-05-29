College Football Hall of Fame Damaged in Protests After Death of George Floyd

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 30, 2020

Wilson footballs are lined up on the field before an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta was damaged Friday night during protests over the death of George Floyd. 

The front windows were smashed, and some protesters were seen taking items from the building, according to Eric Stirgus of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.    

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.     

Related

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    @BR_Gridiron writers are split on the Clemson QB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Power 5 Commissioners Ask Congress to Set NIL Laws, Not Wait for NCAA

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Power 5 Commissioners Ask Congress to Set NIL Laws, Not Wait for NCAA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Trevor Lawrence, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Trevor Lawrence, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Alabama 5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano No Longer on Colorado Football Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Alabama 5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano No Longer on Colorado Football Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report