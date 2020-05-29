College Football Hall of Fame Damaged in Protests After Death of George Floyd

College Football Hall of Fame Damaged in Protests After Death of George FloydMay 30, 2020
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta was damaged Friday night during protests over the death of George Floyd.
The front windows were smashed, and some protesters were seen taking items from the building, according to Eric Stirgus of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?
@BR_Gridiron writers are split on the Clemson QB