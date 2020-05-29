Woj: NBA Board of Governors Expected to Ratify Restart Plan at Thursday Vote

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 29, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver speaks to the media at a press conference during NBA All-Star Saturday Night Presented by State Farm as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly taken another step toward resuming its suspended season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league's Board of Governors will hold a vote Thursday and is expected to approve commissioner Adam Silver's recommended format to finish the campaign at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The league suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It has stayed suspended as the disease became a pandemic that has caused over 5.7 million confirmed cases worldwide, per the World Health Organization.

But all signs indicate the NBA will eventually resume its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

