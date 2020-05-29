Woj: NBA Board of Governors Expected to Ratify Restart Plan at Thursday Vote

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly taken another step toward resuming its suspended season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league's Board of Governors will hold a vote Thursday and is expected to approve commissioner Adam Silver's recommended format to finish the campaign at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The league suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It has stayed suspended as the disease became a pandemic that has caused over 5.7 million confirmed cases worldwide, per the World Health Organization.

But all signs indicate the NBA will eventually resume its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

