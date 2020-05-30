WWE Rumors: Signing Drew Gulak to Multiyear Deal Is Major Coup for SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After uncertainty regarding Drew Gulak's status, he reportedly re-signed with WWE this week.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), Gulak has penned a multiyear contract with the company. Meltzer added that other promoters attempted to contact Gulak during the brief period of time that he was a free agent, but he "clearly had a destination" in WWE.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin was the first to report that Gulak and WWE had parted ways after his profile on the promotion's website was moved from the SmackDown roster to the alumni page. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson later reported that Gulak's contract had expired.

That led to a great deal of speculation regarding Gulak possibly going to All Elite Wrestling and being the mystery entrant in the Casino ladder match at Double or Nothing on May 23. Brian Cage ended up being the surprise, however, and Gulak's WWE return was reported shortly thereafter.

Gulak leaving WWE and going to another company like AEW wouldn't have necessarily sent shock waves through the wrestling world, but it would have been a loss given how versatile he has been.

The 33-year-old arrived in WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. He was officially signed by the company thereafter and became a big part of the rebooted cruiserweight division, which was featured on Raw and 205 Live.

Gulak was a serious heel at first, but he eventually got a chance to show off his personality. Gulak became more comedic in nature and began giving PowerPoint presentations on the virtues of avoiding high-flying maneuvers and having a mat-based game.

The skilled technician became such a popular figure in the cruiserweight division that he finally won the Cruiserweight Championship at Stomping Grounds in June 2019. Gulak held the title for 108 days before dropping it to Lio Rush on NXT in October 2019. After losing the championship, he transitioned to SmackDown on a full-time basis and started to become a more consistent presence on the show.

His big break came when he started working with Daniel Bryan, and they had a fantastic match at Elimination Chamber in March. The pair began teaming after that, and Gulak essentially became Bryan's coach and right-hand man.

Gulak's time in WWE has been a winding road, which is why he brings so much value to the company. He has shown that he can blend in anywhere from 205 Live to NXT to SmackDown and that he can be serious or comedic and heel or face without missing a beat.

Such utility players will always have spots on the roster since they are reliable and able to be shifted into any situation when needed. Gulak may not be a main eventer or a world champion, but he brings more to the table than most.

The importance of roster depth can't be overstated, which is precisely what Gulak gives SmackDown. He should be an important part of the blue brand moving forward and have the chance to move up the card if need be should injuries strike.

Gulak has come into his own since getting involved with Bryan, and the fact that he was in the news recently because of his brief time away from WWE means there could be some added value in giving him a push in the coming weeks.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).