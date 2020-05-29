Report: Adam Silver Said NBA Is Targeting July 31 as Return Date Amid COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With the NBA board of governors holding a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss return-to-play options, commissioner Adam Silver reportedly has a return date in mind with a formal announcement potentially coming soon.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Silver said on the board of governors call that July 31 is a possible target date for the season to resume.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "most" team owners expect Silver's plan to bring the season back will be announced within the next week.

