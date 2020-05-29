Report: Adam Silver Said NBA Is Targeting July 31 as Return Date Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, Japan. A person familiar with the negotiations says the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With the NBA board of governors holding a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss return-to-play options, commissioner Adam Silver reportedly has a return date in mind with a formal announcement potentially coming soon. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Silver said on the board of governors call that July 31 is a possible target date for the season to resume. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "most" team owners expect Silver's plan to bring the season back will be announced within the next week.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

