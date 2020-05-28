Auburn's Bruce Pearl: Having Athletes on Campus 1st Could Allow Trial and Error

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

ATHENS, GA - FEBRUARY 19: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers calls out to his team during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Auburn Tigers men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl believes athletes can play the role of guinea pigs for the university as it decides when and how to bring students back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pearl said having athletes on campus first presents the opportunity to conduct "some trials and errors" before the entire student body potentially arrives following time off in the summer, per Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Pearl's Tigers were well-positioned to challenge for a deep run in the NCAA men's tournament before it, along with so many other things in sports, was canceled because of the pandemic. His team was 25-6 and earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament with a 12-6 conference record.

The latest comments from Pearl come after Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy made waves with comments suggesting players would likely be fine to return and should because of the money they generate for others.

Gundy told reporters in April:

"In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They're all in good shape. They're all 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22-year-olds. They're healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There's some people that are asymptomatic. If that's true, then we sequester them. And people say that's crazy. No, it's not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma."

Video Play Button

Gundy eventually apologized after his comments generated backlash:

As for Pearl, his sport has the luxury of some time before its 2020-21 season is slated to start, even though it lost its marquee event in March. Other leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, are working on shorter timelines as they attempt to find a way to complete and start seasons that are supposed to be underway.

Pearl is 125-78 in six campaigns with the Tigers and led them to their only Final Four in school history in 2019.

Related

    Kentucky, ND to Play in December

    Kentucky adds Notre Dame hoops to its non-con schedule on Dec. 12 after postponing London matchup with U-M

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kentucky, ND to Play in December

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Files Protective Order Against Eligibility Inquiry in Lawsuit

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Files Protective Order Against Eligibility Inquiry in Lawsuit

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Bobby Hurley Accuses ASU AD of 'Disturbing' Handling of Harassment Allegations

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Bobby Hurley Accuses ASU AD of 'Disturbing' Handling of Harassment Allegations

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31 amid COVID-19

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31 amid COVID-19

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report