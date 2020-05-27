Daryl Morey Supports Conference-Less Playoffs: 'Huge Advantage' for Rockets

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 28, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 26: General Manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets talk to the media during the Houston Rockets Introductory Press Conference on July 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly working out protocols to restart the 2019-20 season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor dove into what a "conference-less" bracket a la the World Cup would look like after the league restarts, and Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is "in favor" of the idea and sees it as "a HUGE advantage" for the Rockets:

The 40-24 Rockets were seeded sixth in the Western Conference when the COVID-19 hiatus was enacted March 12. The 53-12 Milwaukee Bucks, 49-14 Los Angeles Lakers, 46-18 Toronto Raptors and 43-21 Boston Celtics were the only teams to have clinched a playoff berth. 

However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league "has yet to formally rule out" the possibility of all 30 teams returning under a play-in tournament structure:

"There is a playoffs-plus idea that includes 20 to 24 teams, with the NBA including more teams from the Western Conference than the Eastern Conference, sources said. The NBA is considering play-in possibilities with teams like New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio and Sacramento vying for the postseason, sources said."

Video Play Button

While the league appears to be nearing a return to play plan, there is not expected to be a resolution by the end of this week:

If and when the NBA returns, the Rockets will take any advantage they can get given how the last few campaigns have ended. Houston has made the postseason every year since 2013 but has lost twice each in the Western Conference Finals (2015, 2018) and conference semifinals ('17, '19).

Related

    NBA Pushing Back 2020 Hall of Fame Induction

    Jerry Colangelo says class of 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony will be moved to spring of 2021 (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Pushing Back 2020 Hall of Fame Induction

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers Recalls Hilarious Irving Story

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Austin Rivers Recalls Hilarious Irving Story

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Morey Says Rockets Have Used Hiatus to Prep for Offseason Moves

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Morey Says Rockets Have Used Hiatus to Prep for Offseason Moves

    Space City Scoop
    via Space City Scoop

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    @highkin ranks five coaches New York should consider after report Leon Rose is starting the HC search ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report