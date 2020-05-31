Every NFL Team's Biggest Scapegoat of the Last Decade

0 of 32

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

If the NFL is the ultimate team sport and football games are never won or lost on a single play, then no one player or coach should ever bear the brunt of a fanbase's ire after a defeat.

If only things were that simple.

It's often difficult for sports fans to take a rational approach to losses—and easier to place blame on a single play or individual than to acknowledge a team deserved to lose. When blaming officials or football deities just won't do, it's time to find a scapegoat on the team.

Fair or not (it's not), players and coaches frequently bear the blame for losses and losing stretches. Few of them carry a Bill Buckner level of disdain, but many a scapegoat will pay double for drinks when they're in town.

Here, we'll examine one such scapegoat from the past decade for each franchise—individuals with a "shining" moment that inspires anything but fond memories.