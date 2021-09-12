Report: Marshon Lattimore, Saints Agree to 5-Year, $97.6M Contract Extension

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year extension with the New Orleans Saints worth $97.6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.



Schefter reported the deal includes $68.3 million in guaranteed money—an NFL record for a cornerback—and can max out at $100 million.

The 2017 first-round pick was under team control through the 2021 season, with his fifth-year team option set to pay him $10.2 million, per Spotrac.

Lattimore has made an impact with the Saints since the first day, starting every game he has played in the NFL. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first season and was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 25-year-old has continued his high level of play and has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the last two years entering 2021.

Pro Football Focus listed him as the No. 2 man coverage cornerback in the NFL from 2017 to 2019, trailing only 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

With 10 interceptions and 55 passes defended in his four seasons, Lattimore has remained a difference-maker for a Saints defense that ranked fifth in the NFL against the pass in 2020.

By signing the Ohio State product to a new extension, New Orleans retains an important piece of the defense under team control for a few more seasons.