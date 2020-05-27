LeBron James Posts Picture of 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt After George Floyd's Death

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2014 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wears a T-shirt reading
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

LeBron James posted a photo of himself wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground Monday. 

James and several NBA players first wore the shirts in 2014 after a grand jury decided to not indict New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo following the death of Eric Garner, another unarmed black man like Floyd. Pantaleo had placed Garner in a chokehold during an arrest and kept him in the chokehold while Garner told the officers "I can't breathe" several times.

Video surfaced this week of a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of Floyd, who also said he could not breathe. 

"It's hard enough we're coming up on the anniversary of my son's death, and now to hear about this young man, it's like deja vu," Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, told CNN. "It's just like the murder of my son all over again. He was basically the same age as Eric."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trade Ideas to Help NBA's Top Stars 🔮

    Our @BR_NBA analyst came up with a trade to help Lakers add more shooting ⬇️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Trade Ideas to Help NBA's Top Stars 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Book on Kobe Coming Fall 2021

    Philly sports writer Mike Sielski is publishing 'Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant' on Mamba's early life

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Book on Kobe Coming Fall 2021

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Eyeing Thibodeau as HC

    Thibs is 'atop' New York's list of targets as Leon Rose begins the search for team's new head coach

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Eyeing Thibodeau as HC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: No NBA Plan Expected on Friday

    'No current expectation' for a decision on NBA's return-to-play plan on Friday despite Board of Governors meeting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: No NBA Plan Expected on Friday

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report