LeBron James Posts Picture of 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt After George Floyd's Death

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

LeBron James posted a photo of himself wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground Monday.

James and several NBA players first wore the shirts in 2014 after a grand jury decided to not indict New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo following the death of Eric Garner, another unarmed black man like Floyd. Pantaleo had placed Garner in a chokehold during an arrest and kept him in the chokehold while Garner told the officers "I can't breathe" several times.

Video surfaced this week of a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of Floyd, who also said he could not breathe.

"It's hard enough we're coming up on the anniversary of my son's death, and now to hear about this young man, it's like deja vu," Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, told CNN. "It's just like the murder of my son all over again. He was basically the same age as Eric."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.