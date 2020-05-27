Spencer Dinwiddie: 'Don't See' World Where Kevin Durant's Not Elite After Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is not worried in the slightest about Kevin Durant's ability to return from his Achilles tear.

"I look at it like this: At 80 percent, he's Dirk Nowitzki. At 100 percent, he's the best scorer of all time, and anywhere in between, he's still, what, a top-three small forward in the league?" Dinwiddie said Wednesday on First Take (3:32 mark). "So, we're all gonna see. We're all waiting. I know he's working extremely hard, but he's blessed, I think. It's a little bit different than other people that suffered the Achilles. Outside of obviously Dominique Wilkins, who came back better, the other people that kind of struggled, he's probably the best shooter of that group.

"With him being 7-foot and able to shoot over people and the extreme range that he has and proficiency with which he shoots, I don't see a world where he's not one of the elite players in the NBA when he comes back."

Durant has missed all of the 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He is not expected to return to the floor if the NBA resumes the season this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

