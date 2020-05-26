Danny Green: 'No Truth' to LeBron James, Lakers Holding Private Group Workouts

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said there is "no truth" to rumors that LeBron James is holding private team workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a lot of stories out there, man. I think LeBron James is quarantining, social distancing himself, as best as possible like most people are," Green said Tuesday on The Herd. "So there is no truth to that, that we're working out in groups right now. But we are, a good amount of us have been able to find some private gyms and get some weight-lifting equipment to our homes. Unfortunately, a lot of us in the NBA, not just veterans or young guys, but everyone, don't have access to a gym. We don't just have gyms connected to our house. We don't have weight rooms connected to our house."

Shams Charania of Stadium reported James had been holding workouts at a private location with social distancing precautions.

"James has held private workouts with one to two teammates at a time at a closed-off, private location, on-court, I'm told," Charania said. "All the safety measures have been taken, I'm told, in these private workouts. Everyone involved has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing. Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they're following all the guidelines."

Los Angeles remains under a stay-at-home order, which bars all non-essential businesses and citizens from convening in groups.

The NBA has allowed players to return to their practice facilities in markets that are less restricted than Los Angeles. There are 11 teams that are yet to open their facilities, though the Hornets announced plans to open theirs this week.

James is one of several players who have spoken out in favor of resuming the 2019-20 season. The NBA has begun ramping up its efforts to resume the season, and it looks like a foregone conclusion that basketball will come back at some point this summer—though the league is still working on the finer details.