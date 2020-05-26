Iowa State AD 'Fully' Anticipates College Football in Fall, Plans 30K Fan Limit

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard seems to have no doubt college football will be played in the fall.

In a letter posted on Iowa State's athletic website, Pollard wrote "we fully anticipate playing football" when the Cyclones are scheduled to begin the season on Sept. 5.

Pollard also remains hopeful that fans will be permitted to attend games at Jack Trice Stadium, but capacity would be reduced by 50 percent to 30,000.

