Iowa State AD 'Fully' Anticipates College Football in Fall, Plans 30K Fan Limit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

Iowa State plays Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. Iowa State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard seems to have no doubt college football will be played in the fall. 

In a letter posted on Iowa State's athletic website, Pollard wrote "we fully anticipate playing football" when the Cyclones are scheduled to begin the season on Sept. 5.

Pollard also remains hopeful that fans will be permitted to attend games at Jack Trice Stadium, but capacity would be reduced by 50 percent to 30,000. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

