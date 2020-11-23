Solomon Hill, Hawks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Solomon Hill is on the move again after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hill has bounced around the NBA since the summer of 2019. He was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a six-player deal that also included two conditional draft picks on July 6.

The following day, Atlanta sent Hill and Miles Plumlee to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Chandler Parsons. He appeared in 48 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 5.7 points per game and shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Prior to February's trade deadline, Hill was included in the three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat that was headlined by Andre Iguodala going to Miami.

Thanks to the strength of Miami's roster depth, Hill's playing time decreased after the move and his performance suffered. The 29-year-old averaged just 4.5 points per game and only shot 31.1 percent from the field for the Eastern Conference champs.

When Hill is healthy, he can be a productive role player off the bench for the Hawks. The California native built his reputation as a defensive stopper on par with Kawhi Leonard when he was at his peak.



Injuries limited Hill to 56 total games in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He looked to be rounding into form at the start of this season before being traded to the Heat.

As long as Hill gets consistent playing time in Atlanta, he will be a solid addition to the rotation for the 2020-21 season. That could be tough, however, with a glut of young wings available for the Hawks. The team also signed Bogdan Bogdanovic to an offer sheet, though the Sacramento Kings reserve the right to match.

It's been a busy offseason for the Hawks, who also signed Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn and drafted big man Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick.