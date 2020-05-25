Cowboys Trade Rumors: 'There Isn't Any Traction' on Possible Jamal Adams Deal

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It sounds as though the Dallas Cowboys aren't in the running to swing a major trade for superstar New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, at least for the time being.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Cowboys likely won't even consider it until the team has a long-term extension with quarterback Dak Prescott in place:

"From my understanding, there's really nothing there from the Cowboys' perspective. First of all, they would need to take care of Dak Prescott first, their franchise quarterback. Not gonna come in and sign another player to a huge deal before Dak, that's not going to happen. If they eventually did an extension for Dak, maybe in July, maybe potentially they could consider something, but I see nothing imminent right now."

