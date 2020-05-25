Cowboys Trade Rumors: 'There Isn't Any Traction' on Possible Jamal Adams Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Joe Douglas' feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager's game plan when it comes to the star safety's contract situation. “Jamal’s an unbelievable young player, and our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time,” Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It sounds as though the Dallas Cowboys aren't in the running to swing a major trade for superstar New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, at least for the time being.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Cowboys likely won't even consider it until the team has a long-term extension with quarterback Dak Prescott in place:

"From my understanding, there's really nothing there from the Cowboys' perspective. First of all, they would need to take care of Dak Prescott first, their franchise quarterback. Not gonna come in and sign another player to a huge deal before Dak, that's not going to happen. If they eventually did an extension for Dak, maybe in July, maybe potentially they could consider something, but I see nothing imminent right now." 

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Ranking the NFL's Best WR Duos ✍️

    Here are the best pairs entering the 2020 season

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Ranking the NFL's Best WR Duos ✍️

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Tomlin Likes New Rooney Rule

    Steelers HC supports potential incentives for teams to hire minority coaches: 'The [current] system is broken'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tomlin Likes New Rooney Rule

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFC East History Favors the Cowboys as 2020 Division Champions

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFC East History Favors the Cowboys as 2020 Division Champions

    Jess Haynie
    via Inside The Star

    Top Five WRs Corps Entering the 2020 NFL Season

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Top Five WRs Corps Entering the 2020 NFL Season

    Skyler Carlin
    via NFL Analysis Network