Big-Time NBA Stars with Even Bigger Personalities

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Blake Griffin

He's a legitimately funny stand-up comedian. He's had a roast battle with career-roaster Jeff Ross. Griffin's IMDb page is robust with acting, producing, writing and directing credits.

Griffin is so active off the court, it perhaps warped perceptions about his ability on it. Between saturating the advertising industry and dating Kendall Jenner, his spotlight almost shined too brightly for some.

But inside the lines, there's no denying his ability.

His time as an elite wasn't long—due in large part to ongoing struggles with injuries—but the level he reached was sky-high. In 2013-14, only Kevin Durant and LeBron James collected more MVP votes.

Griffin has five All-NBA selections and six All-Star honors. If his career ended today, he'd walk away as just the fifth player to average 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. A natural showman, he assembled most of those numbers in an aesthetically pleasing fashion, either crushing dunks or creating like few 6'9", 250-pound players have ever been capable.

Dennis Rodman

Hearing Rodman's name might bring a million thoughts to mind that have nothing to do with basketball.

He had an epic Vegas vacation in the middle of a season. He starred in multiple action movies. He skipped an NBA Finals practice to appear at a World Championship Wrestling event. He served as an unofficial ambassador to North Korea.

And through all this, he formed a Hall of Fame basketball career that saw him win seven rebounding titles, secure back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards, earn eight All-Defensive selections (seven on the first team) and collect five championship rings.

A double-digit scorer just once in 14 NBA seasons, he still averaged 31.7 career minutes with hounding, versatile defense and glass-cleaning that Windex couldn't even match.

If his story weren't already unbelievable enough, he's the only NBA player to come out of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and perhaps the only one to precede his playing career by working as an overnight janitor at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.