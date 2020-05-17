Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing Bulls Practice During 1998 NBA Finals for WCW

Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing Bulls Practice During 1998 NBA Finals for WCWMay 18, 2020
Dennis Rodman did what he wanted when he wanted, even during the 1998 NBA Finals.
The 10th and final episode of The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part docuseries centered on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls leading up to their 1997-98 title run, re-evaluated Rodman's decision to skip practice following the team's 96-54 Game 3 victory to appear at a World Championship Wrestling event.
"I wasn't trying to do anything," Rodman said in the episode. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da, da, da, da. F--k all the girls. Just be me. Dennis s--t, you know."
Carmen Electra, Rodman's ex-wife, added: "He took a detour from playing with the Bulls to become a wrestler with Hulk Hogan."
The Bulls went on to defeat the Utah Jazz 4-2.
The 59-year-old Hall of Famer was snuck out through the back of the building after a practice between Games 3 and 4 to avoid 300 media members.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Dennis Rodman skipped a media session the day before Game 4 of the 98 NBA Finals and was fined $20,000. He instead was paid $250,000, plus use of a private jet, to appear at a WCW show. When he returned, his teammate Ron Harper said "I think that makes him a good businessman." https://t.co/fK1hxZaQcH
Rodman's antics have been a topic throughout the series, including his infamous 48-hour trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 regular season:
Current NBA players have enjoyed watching:
Rodman's off-court activities didn't affect his effectiveness on the floor, however. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year won five NBA championships, including three straight with the Bulls from 1995 to '98. During the 1998 Finals in question, Rodman contributed a team-high 50 rebounds across six games.
NBA stars react to 'The Last Dance' finale