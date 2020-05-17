Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing Bulls Practice During 1998 NBA Finals for WCW

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman poses wearing a T-shirt depicting himself in a wedding dress at a 1996 book promo event, in Los Angeles. Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman did what he wanted when he wanted, even during the 1998 NBA Finals.

The 10th and final episode of The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part docuseries centered on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls leading up to their 1997-98 title run, re-evaluated Rodman's decision to skip practice following the team's 96-54 Game 3 victory to appear at a World Championship Wrestling event.

"I wasn't trying to do anything," Rodman said in the episode. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da, da, da, da. F--k all the girls. Just be me. Dennis s--t, you know."

Carmen Electra, Rodman's ex-wife, added: "He took a detour from playing with the Bulls to become a wrestler with Hulk Hogan."

The Bulls went on to defeat the Utah Jazz 4-2.

The 59-year-old Hall of Famer was snuck out through the back of the building after a practice between Games 3 and 4 to avoid 300 media members.

Video Play Button

Rodman's antics have been a topic throughout the series, including his infamous 48-hour trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 regular season:

Current NBA players have enjoyed watching:

Rodman's off-court activities didn't affect his effectiveness on the floor, however. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year won five NBA championships, including three straight with the Bulls from 1995 to '98. During the 1998 Finals in question, Rodman contributed a team-high 50 rebounds across six games.




Related

    NBA stars react to 'The Last Dance' finale

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    NBA stars react to 'The Last Dance' finale

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    MJ Confirms 'Flu Game' Was Result of Food Poisoning

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    MJ Confirms 'Flu Game' Was Result of Food Poisoning

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Kerr Told Jordan 'I'll Be Ready' for 1997 GW Shot vs. Jazz

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Steve Kerr Told Jordan 'I'll Be Ready' for 1997 GW Shot vs. Jazz

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Jordan Says Karl Malone Winning 1996-97 NBA MVP 'Fueled a Fire in Me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michael Jordan Says Karl Malone Winning 1996-97 NBA MVP 'Fueled a Fire in Me'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report