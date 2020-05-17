Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing Bulls Practice During 1998 NBA Finals for WCW

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman did what he wanted when he wanted, even during the 1998 NBA Finals.

The 10th and final episode of The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part docuseries centered on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls leading up to their 1997-98 title run, re-evaluated Rodman's decision to skip practice following the team's 96-54 Game 3 victory to appear at a World Championship Wrestling event.

"I wasn't trying to do anything," Rodman said in the episode. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da, da, da, da. F--k all the girls. Just be me. Dennis s--t, you know."

Carmen Electra, Rodman's ex-wife, added: "He took a detour from playing with the Bulls to become a wrestler with Hulk Hogan."

The Bulls went on to defeat the Utah Jazz 4-2.

The 59-year-old Hall of Famer was snuck out through the back of the building after a practice between Games 3 and 4 to avoid 300 media members.

Rodman's antics have been a topic throughout the series, including his infamous 48-hour trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 regular season:

Rodman's off-court activities didn't affect his effectiveness on the floor, however. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year won five NBA championships, including three straight with the Bulls from 1995 to '98. During the 1998 Finals in question, Rodman contributed a team-high 50 rebounds across six games.







