NBA All-Time Player Rankings: Top 10 Point Guards

Who's the greatest point guard of all time?

If you're an NBA fan, this is a question you've heard, read or contemplated more than once.

And while the consensus answer has been Magic Johnson for a while, certain members of the field may be catching him.

With his combination of size, vision and passing accuracy, Johnson's table-setting was perhaps unparalleled. But since his retirement, the position has produced the greatest shooter of all time, a triple-double machine and a floor general who earned the nickname of Point God.

Those active players and a handful of other legends make up the top 10 point guards of all time, as determined by largely subjective criteria.

Catch-all metrics like box plus/minus (available from the 1973-74 season on) and win shares per 48 minutes came into play. And you'll see pace and playing-time-adjusted numbers (in the form of "per 75 possessions"). But intangibles have to be factored into these conversations as well.

One final housekeeping note: We'll consider Basketball Reference the arbiter of positional determinations for this piece and subsequent top 10s for shooting guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers.

The only player that affects here comes in at No. 4, so the issue will be addressed there.