Big 12 Announces Football Players Can Resume On-Campus Workouts June 15

The Big 12 will allow football players to return to campuses for voluntary workouts beginning June 15, per ESPN's Sam Khan Jr.

Other fall sports athletes can return to campus for voluntary workouts July 1, per Khan, with athletes for other sports cleared to join them July 15.

Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships on March 12 and soon banned on-campus athletic activities, with the moratorium lasting through May 31.

That will not be extended, however. On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council announced men's and women's basketball and football teams can return to campus as early as June 1 for voluntary workouts.

The Big 12 news comes amid the revelation of other conferences' plans.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten is allowing individual schools to decide on return dates rather than instituting a blanket return policy.

Of note, Ohio State will open its doors to student-athletes June 8, athletic director Gene Smith told reporters.

Per ESPN's Chris Low, the SEC will allow student-athletes to return June 8. The defending champion LSU Tigers announced they will pick up their voluntary football activities on that day.